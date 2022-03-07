|
07.03.2022 20:00:00
USPS To Release Shel Silverstein Stamp
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The U.S. Postal Service will honor author and illustrator Shel Silverstein with a Forever stamp featuring artwork from his book, "The Giving Tree." The first-day-of-issue event will be held at the school Shel Silverstein attended, Chicago's Darwin Elementary School.
The first-day-of-issue event for the Shel Silverstein Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ShelSilversteinStamp.
WHO:
Judy de Torok, vice president of corporate affairs, U.S. Postal Service
WHEN:
Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT
WHERE:
Darwin Elementary School
3116 W. Belden Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to rsvp at: usps.com/shelsilverstein
Background:
The extraordinarily versatile Shel Silverstein (1930–1999) was one of the 20th century's most imaginative authors and illustrators.
"The Giving Tree," published in 1964 by Harper & Row, is about a friendship between a motherly tree and a boy. As the child grows older, the tree gives him its shade, apples, branches and trunk. The story ends with the boy, now an old man, returning to rest against the tree's stump. The best-selling tale of selflessness, which is accompanied by the author's elegantly simple black-and-white illustrations, is considered a classic of children's literature.
Silverstein's zany, self-illustrated books of poetry are similarly revered. "Where the Sidewalk Ends" (1974), "A Light in the Attic" (1981), "Falling Up" (1996) and "Every Thing On It" (2011) feature clever and, at times, playfully nonsensical verse that is adored by young people all over the world. Children are enthralled by Silverstein's poetry, which is full of fantastical imagery and often deals with the joys and fears of childhood. The four distinctive collections of poetry were best-sellers. The New York Times named "Where the Sidewalk Ends" an Outstanding Book of 1974; Silverstein's album version of the book earned a Grammy Award for Best Recording for Children.
The multi-talented Silverstein also wrote and illustrated books for adult readers. He recorded his own songs in addition to writing hits for other artists. Silverstein's music has appeared in many films. In the 1980s, he wrote plays performed off-Broadway in New York. He died in May 1999 at his home in Key West, FL.
In 2002, Silverstein was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Three of Silverstein's books have been published posthumously: "Runny Babbit" (2005), a children's story chock full of clever spoonerisms; "Every Thing On It"; and "Runny Babbit Returns" (2017). His diverse body of work, which has been translated into 47 languages, remains beloved by adults and children alike.
Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
National: James McKean
202.268.2380
jim.mckean@usps.gov
Local: Timothy Norman
312.983.8371
timothy.j.norman@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usps-to-release-shel-silverstein-stamp-301496966.html
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
