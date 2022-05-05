UST Partners with SAP to Integrate SAP Business Technology Platform into UST Sentry Vision AI as Part of Its Offering

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP, enabling UST to integrate SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) into its Cogniphi AI Vision platform, which will be subsequently marketed as UST Sentry Vision AI. The offering will help build predictive, contextual and analytical capabilities into retail and manufacturing operations through advanced video analytics, as an SaaS-based packaged solution that can easily be integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and RISE with SAP.

UST Sentry Vision AI is a cutting-edge, vision-based artificial intelligence solution that can be applied to build predictable patterns that help reduce operational wastage, monitor performance, identify revenue leakage and automate complex business processes. With UST Sentry Vision AI, businesses can leverage digital vision data and video analytics to help build a competitive edge. Integrated with SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Analytics Cloud, UST's artificial intelligence-based vision platform can enable and accelerate the intelligent digital enterprise.

Chris Botha, Senior Vice President, SAP Practice, UST, said, "We are excited to take our partnership with SAP to the next level and we are committed to providing our clients with a transformational offering. UST Sentry Vision AI will enable them to embrace the Industry 4.0 movement and make their factories smarter and transform retail into a touch-free experience."

Rohith Raveendranath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cogniphi Technologies, said, "This partnership, which allows us to integrate SAP BTP into our Cogniphi AI Vision platform (marketed as UST Sentry Vision AI), will strengthen the offering and provide the power of vision intelligence to companies in various sectors like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, among others."

Chris Ritterhern from the Center of Excellence, SAP Business Technology Platform, said, "It's exciting to have UST embark on this OEM agreement with SAP. The company's experience in supply chain and focus on Industry 4.0 – along with its innovative understanding of robotic technology as woven into business processes for SAP technologies – is a great foundation to bring new solutions to our customers."

Leveraging its partnership with SAP, UST is working to bring about the business transformation customers need to achieve greater speed, agility, and integration.

Integrating with SAP BTP, UST Sentry Vision AI helps businesses:

Enable faster and more accurate yield reporting in real-time

Reduce reliance on trained eyes to detect defects, providing flexibility to the operations team to use a low-skilled workforce

Drive accurate work-in-progress inventory reporting and compliance to targets

Measure and track how customers interact with the aisle in a showroom

Detect and automate the replenishment of store shelf space

Read for more information on UST-Sentry-Vision-AI and SAP services from UST.

Cogniphi Technologies is a UST portfolio company. In 2019, UST made a strategic investment in Cogniphi Technologies.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

