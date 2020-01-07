07.01.2020 13:52:00

USW Local 5114 Ratifies Agreement to End Lucky Friday Strike

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the members of Local 5114 in Mullan, Idaho, have ratified an agreement to resolve their strike at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) Lucky Friday mine.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

In secret ballot election, about 200 USW members who began a strike against the company's unfair labor practices on March 13, 2017, ratified the three-year agreement, reached last month between the union and Hecla management.

USW District 12 Director Gaylan Prescott praised the members and officers of Local 5114 for standing together for close to three years to demand a fair contract.

"For nearly three years, our solidarity has been tested," Prescott said. "We are proud of their unity and resolve, which will serve as an example for all of organized labor."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

 

