17.12.2019 01:22:00

USW Local 5114 Rejects Proposed Agreement at Lucky Friday

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the members of Local 5114 in Mullan, Idaho, have rejected a proposed agreement that would have resolved a strike at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) Lucky Friday mine.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

In a secret ballot election, the USW members who began their strike against the company's unfair labor practices on March 13, 2017, voted to continue the labor dispute rather than return to work under the proposed terms of a tentative agreement reached last month between the union and Hecla management.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-local-5114-rejects-proposed-agreement-at-lucky-friday-300975682.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Letztlich wenig Euphorie an Asiens Börsen
In den USA kam Kauflaune auf. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. In Asien gab es nach der Einigung auf ein Phase 1-Abkommen zwischen den USA und China keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB