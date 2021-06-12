+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.06.2021 17:22:00

USW, Mississippi Polymers Reach Return to Work Agreement, Extend Contract

CORINTH, Miss., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) and Mississippi Polymers today announced that they reached an agreement to extend their current contract, which expired June 5.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

As part of the deal, more than 100 members of USW Local 759L will return to work Monday, June 14.

The agreement came after the union and the company spent two days meeting with a federal mediator.

USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo called the contract extension an important step forward.

"Our members remain strong and committed to reaching a fair deal," said Flippo. "They're glad to be going back to work as we continue bargaining a new labor agreement that reflects their commitment and contributions to the company's success."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-mississippi-polymers-reach-return-to-work-agreement-extend-contract-301311248.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Börsenschluss uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende fester. Auch der DAX konnte den Handel im Plus beenden. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich und antriebslos. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen