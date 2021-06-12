CORINTH, Miss., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) and Mississippi Polymers today announced that they reached an agreement to extend their current contract, which expired June 5.

As part of the deal, more than 100 members of USW Local 759L will return to work Monday, June 14.

The agreement came after the union and the company spent two days meeting with a federal mediator.

USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo called the contract extension an important step forward.

"Our members remain strong and committed to reaching a fair deal," said Flippo. "They're glad to be going back to work as we continue bargaining a new labor agreement that reflects their commitment and contributions to the company's success."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-mississippi-polymers-reach-return-to-work-agreement-extend-contract-301311248.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)