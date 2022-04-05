Press release



April 5, 2022

UTA Edenred partners with ChargePoint

The partnership marks the integration of a powerful pan-European electric vehicle charging solution into UTA Edenred’s mobility services

UTA Edenred, a leading mobility service provider in Europe is partnering with ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider in Europe and in the USA. This partnership enables customers of UTA Edenred to access over 240,000 public electric charge points across 32 European countries. Edenred will support fleet managers in the transition towards electric vehicle usage, notably through the introduction of an all-in-one, fully integrated solution that combines electric vehicle charging solution with UTA Edenred’s proven energy, toll and maintenance services.

Simplified management of mixed and electric fleets

UTA Edenred’s new solution allows drivers to use the same card regardless of energy (conventional or electricity) and vehicle type (fully electric, hybrid, internal combustion engine). Drivers can also now locate and activate charging stations for electric vehicles, using a dedicated app.

UTA Edenred’s new solution gives fleet managers the opportunity to overcome administrative complexity associated with operating a mixed and electric fleet. Receiving an integrated invoice for their multi-energy consumption and thus having all expenses available transparently in one place significantly reduces the administrative effort. It also saves fleet managers’ both time and costs.

Access to integrated data also enables mixed fleet operators to meet their fleets sustainability and carbon footprint objectives more accurately.

Jean-Urbain Hubau, Chief Operating Officer, Fleet & Mobility Solutions of Edenred, says: "The new partnership puts Edenred in a leading position to facilitate a smooth transition towards electric vehicle-based fleet mobility. Through the expansion of its network, Edenred will provide a highly thorough level of support, regardless of the energy source used by their vehicles. Leveraging Edenred’s Beyond Fuel strategy, fleet managers can enjoy an additional level of convenience and simplicity, even when managing fleets that use a variety of energy sources.”

André ten Bloemendal, Senior Vice President Europe at ChargePoint, states: "Our partnership with UTA Edenred is essential for providing fleets with the fueling infrastructure and access they need, making their move towards electric mobility cost-effective and easy. UTA Edenred customers will enjoy an enhanced e-mobility solution that offers public, home and workplace charging, allowing drivers and companies to charge wherever and whenever they need.”

About Edenred

Edenred, the everyday companion for people at work, is a leading digital platform for services and payments which connects over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via approximately 900,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as

gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking

and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being

and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the

employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more

environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is

safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2021, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume,

primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fuelling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s European press offices or Investor Relations.

