UTC Associates CEO a Key Panelist at Common Good in the Digital Age Summit Hosted by Pope Francis

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UTC Associates, Inc. (UTC), a leading business technology consulting company with its primary location in midtown Manhattan, announced their CEO Aziz Ahmad spoke in a special Vatican technology summit called the Common Good in the Digital Age sponsored by His Holiness Pope Francis. The event hosted in Vatican City and sponsored by the Dicastery for promoting Integral Human Development and the Pontifical Council for Culture was held from September 26th-28th 2019. The summit was sponsored by Pope Francis to address recent developments in the area of digital technologies, especially concerning Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, which have generated global debates on social, ethical and political implications of these changes.

"The principal objective you have set yourselves is considerably ambitious: to arrive at criteria and fundamental ethical parameters capable of providing guidance in ethical problems that occur with widespread technology," said Pope Francis in his opening remarks.

Pope Franicis also referenced his papal encylical on the Digital Age and expressed his concerns.

"Humanity has entered a new era in which our technical prowess has brought us to a cross roads. On one hand, we are beneficiaries of two centuries of enormous waves of change, the outcome of which has triggered a new digital era which has countless benefits to humanity. On the other hand, the power of technology is often associated with financial and economic powers. Those who hold this power over humanity are not necessarily trained to use it well." (Laudato Si', 102)

Pope Francis added, "You have laid a strong ethical foundation for the task of defending the dignity of every human person, convinced that the common good cannot be separated from the specific good of each individual."

"I am humbled to have been one of the few technology leaders in the world to be invited to participate in such a prestigious and important event," said Mr. Aziz Ahmad CEO of UTC Associates also a Co-founder of CodersTrust, a global skill development Institute. "The framework on Future of Work is an essential prescription for handling the future jobs, preparedness, and resolution of the barriers. It provides a detailed and clear understanding of the actionable tasks to make sure that our current and future generations are ready for the disruptive automation in their career and professional development in the era of the 4th industrial revolution. It maps out the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for quality education, with quality work; along with the inclusion of a diverse population."

Mr. Ahmad discussed the Future of Work and participated in a panel discussion moderated by Ms. Anna Biondi (ILO, Switzerland) and was joined on the panel by Mr. Oliver Roethig (UNI Europa, Belgium) and Mr. Malcom Wright (Diginex, Hong Kong).

About UTC Associates, Inc.

UTC Associates, Inc. is a New York based an award-winning minority certified company, established in 2001, providing technology consulting services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sector.

