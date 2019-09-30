Utilis Joins Esri Partner Network, Bringing Improved Satellite Analytics to North American Customers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilis Inc, North America (NA), the only provider of space-based condition assessment for leaking pipes, announced at the annual WEFTEC exhibition that they will be joining location intelligence world-leader Esri's partner network. The new relationship will allow both companies to improve product compatibility for current and future customers in the United States and Canada.

"Today Utilis achieved a key milestone in our growth by being recognized for our innovation to water infrastructure condition assessments. The purpose of any partner program is to solve together, in order to grow together. Utilis is honored and proud to team with our friends at Esri," stated James Perry, V.P. of Business Development for Utilis.

Utilis will work, through its new partnership with Esri, to provide a seamless delivery to utility and engineering clients, while increasing the capability of municipalities to mitigate waste of public resources. Utilis enters the Esri Partner Network at the Silver level, joining other providers of content, solutions, and services with a goal to extend the reach of this fast-growing technology.

"Utilis' satellite-based leak detection and condition assessment brings a new approach to the age-old problem of detecting and locating non-revenue water loss," said David Wachal, Esri director of global water practice. "By integrating Utilis' unique solutions with ArcGIS, our mutual customers will be able to extend the value of Utilis and Esri to reduce water loss and save energy otherwise used for end-to-end transportation of water."

ABOUT UTILIS

Utilis is the only patented technology using satellite microwave sensor to penetrate soil in the search for drinking water associated with leaking pipes. They developed a unique technology for infrastructure condition assessment, pipe replacement modeling input, and leak detection in urban potable water networks. As the world's only drinking water leak detection provider, the Utilis algorithm brings remote sensing technologies to the forefront of protecting the earth's resources. Headquartered in Israel, with a United States subsidiary in San Diego, CA, Utilis currently provides innovative solutions for utilities around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about our technology visit https://utiliscorp.com/

ABOUT ESRI

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

