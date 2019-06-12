Utilities Benefit from Smarter IT Architectures

RESTON, Va., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join AEEC and Google Cloud for a complimentary webinar to learn about piloting, prototyping and scaling a data analytics solution for utilities:

Utilities rely on SCADA, Industrial IoT, and other systems, including billing and customer feedback, to collect large datasets about the quality of their processes, infrastructure health, and operation & maintenance costs of their systems. The problem is that all that data sits in discrete systems, making it challenging to compile efficiently and in ways that unlock opportunities for deep analysis. To address the problem, utilities build new IT architectures that stream disparate data into data warehouses, with setup costs in the millions, taking months to deploy.

The future of smart infrastructure is scalable analytic capability. Cloud platforms make it possible for utilities to integrate existing architecture to draw disparate data streams into a common 'data-lake.' Leveraging cloud-technologies to compile, store and analyze data, utilities can bring data-based decision-making, predictive analytics and machine-learning to their organizations without needing to overhaul their systems.

Utilities can start immediately with pilot projects then scale as needed, reducing operating costs while allowing for processes to evolve. To take advantage of this data today, Cloud technologies can automate time-consuming manual processes, allowing utilities to benefit from its security, flexible/elastic capacity, real-time analytics and interactive visualizations, helping executives make informed decisions. The unique value proposition of the solution enables all water utility stakeholders achieve cost savings, system optimization, predictive maintenance, environmental impact and improved health & safety.

AEEC is a leader in cloud automation, predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence & machine learning, and was recognized as a Top 40 Finalist at the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) Igniting Innovation 2019 Conference for Utility Data Analytics.

AEEC is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) 5-year contract award.

This contract award will support federal agency piloting, testing and implementation of advanced technologies including intelligent automation/AI (e.g. blockchain/distributive ledger technology (DLT), microservices, ML, NLP, RPA) that are able to transform processes and enhance mission delivery in the Federal Government.

