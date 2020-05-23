Utility Concierge Integration Launches in New Lone Wolf Marketplace

DALLAS, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utility Concierge®, the original concierge service for connecting home services, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"). Utility Concierge will be featured in the Lone Wolf Marketplace, a library of curated digital tools for real estate agents and brokerages to plug and play into their national transaction management member benefit, zipForm® Plus, or their local/state member benefit, TransactionDesk. Marketplace puts the industry's most innovative tools like the Utility Concierge service, in the hands of real estate agents and brokerages to provide the first end-to-end transaction experience of its kind.

"Marketplace is where real estate professionals can go to find everything they need for their real estate experience," said Jason Cheverton, VP of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "At Lone Wolf, we often compare Marketplace to Netflix. Netflix brought an entirely new way for people to access multiple forms of entertainment that were previously only available in separate locations. Like Netflix, Marketplace brings all of these various real estate tools together, whether they're Lone Wolf solutions or not, and makes it possible for agents and brokerages to find and use them all in a single place—their transaction management solution. And the best part? Unlike Netflix, every agent in the country has a free login to Marketplace through their national transaction member benefit and can start using these tools in their transactions today."

Marketplace makes it easier than ever for real estate professionals to add Utility Concierge to their process. With just a click, agents and brokers can add the built-in Utility Concierge integration to their transaction management solution.

"Lone Wolf Marketplace is an amazing platform and partner for Utility Concierge," said Gabe Abshire, founder and CEO of Utility Concierge. "Just like we focus on making things easier for homebuyers, Lone Wolf is focused on making things easier for agents. We're excited to make adding a personal concierge to every team on Marketplace simple and easy."

About Utility Concierge

Utility Concierge is a revolutionary service for connecting utilities and home services like TV, internet phone, home automation and security. The company's no-cost, white-glove service provides clients with a personal concierge to customize a whole-home connection plan, place orders and schedule installations for each service—all with a single point of contact. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been dedicated to surpassing great customer service, setting the bar at providing a mind-blowing client experience. Utility Concierge is one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., making the Inc 5000 list in 2018 as #3091, in 2019 as #1810 and #110 on the inaugural Inc 5000 Series Texas list in 2020.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, including software for back office and transaction management. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, London, ON, and Fraser, MI.

SOURCE Utility Concierge