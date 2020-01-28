Utility professionals will gather at Ameren for the 2020 MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Conference

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed by and for utility and consultant personnel, the MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Conference is known for industry-expert presentations and peer-to-peer learning focused on topics that matter to the energy delivery industry. This March 24-26 in St. Louis, MO environmental managers and their teams will gather at Ameren.

"The MEA Environmental Committee is excited that Ameren [is hosting] this year's MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Conference," says Kalle Godel, environmental engineer at Montana-Dakota Utilities Company and chair of the MEA Environmental Committee. "Having a utility company host this event demonstrates that it is truly aimed at helping utility environmental professionals stay up to speed on topics relevant to their job and career growth."

The conference offers an opportunity for environmental professionals at utilities, and industry experts, to share their experiences and learn from others through informal networking, panel discussions, and technical presentations. "Personally, this conference continues to advance my knowledge of complicated environmental topics while allowing me to network with my peers at other utilities," continued Godel.

The MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Conference is a two-day event tailored to the needs of environmental managers and their teams, covering a range of topics from public (PR), Phase III, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), eagles, removal of wind farms and much more.

The event draws a high percentage of utility personnel. Past conference attendees rate networking opportunities as one of their top three reasons for attending. In addition to the formal education, MEA is offering two optional experiences for environmental managers to casually connect with each other at the Gateway Arch and Budweiser Brewery. For the fourth year, MEA will honor a selected individual's contributions to the industry with the Distinguished Environmental Professional Award.

Visit https://www.meaenergy.org/education/environmental to register for the MEA Environmental Leadership Learning Conference. For questions, contact Stacey Bonine at staceyb (at) MEAenergy (dot) org or call (651) 289-9600 x114.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 110 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

SOURCE MEA Energy Association