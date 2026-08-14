UTStarcom Holdings Posts Wider H1 Net Loss As Revenue Slips, Expenses Climb

(RTTNews) - UTStarcom Holdings Corporation (UTSI), a telecom infrastructure provider, on Friday reported a wider net loss for the first-half fiscal 2026, mainly due to increased expenses and decreased revenue.

For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted net loss of $5.079 million, or $0.55 per basic share, compared with net loss of $3.722 million, or $0.41 per basic share in the same period last year.

Operating loss was $6.019 million, compared with operating loss of $4.153 million a year ago. Total operating expenses stood at $5.561 million, compared with $4.904 million a year ago.

Revenue moved down to $3.370 million from $4.634 million in the previous year. Net services sales stood at $3.1 million, a decline of 23.6% from $4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the completion of projects in late 2025 and the absence of new major projects in India and China.