Utz Brands Stock Soars 89% Share Buyout Deal With Intersnack

(RTTNews) - Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) shares surged $6.65, or 89.19 percent, to $14.10 on Tuesday, after the company agreed to be acquired by Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG in an all-cash transaction valued at $14.25 per share.

The stock opened at $14.08 and traded between $14.05 and $14.14 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $6.78 to $14.67. Trading volume reached 43.25 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.93 million shares.

The deal values Utz at an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion and represents a 91 percent premium to the company's July 20, 2026 closing price. Upon completion of the transaction, Utz will become a private company, with Intersnack Group and the Rice and Lissette Family each owning 50 percent of the business.