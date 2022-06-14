UV Disinfection Lighting Company PURO Launches New Product That Defines the Future of UV Disinfection

PURO Protect 222 uses Far UV-C 222 technology to offer a safe and continual air and surface disinfection solution for occupied spaces

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the APIC 2022 Annual Conference, PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting announces its latest product line that pushes the limits of UV technology, making it safe and easy to disinfect in high traffic areas.

PURO Protect 222 utilizes patented, filtered 222 nanometer Far UV-C light technology to safely and continuously disinfect high traffic and high touch areas in occupied spaces. Designed for autonomous, continual disinfection of both air and surfaces, PURO Protect 222 products have been proven to inactivate harmful viruses and bacteria, including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

"We're excited to announce PURO Protect as one of the only Far UV-C products to be independently tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories. This is great news for schools and universities, hospitals and senior living facilities," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "Because it can be used safely throughout the day, our Protect 222 products represent the true future of UV disinfection. Surface or pendant mounted from above, it works to keep people safe from spreading infections and most importantly, offers real peace of mind that the space they're in is protected."

There are two PURO Protect 222 products available; a single Far UV emitter, ceiling-mounted device offering continual air and surface disinfection in occupied spaces and Protect 222 High Bay with two Far UV light emitters for use in industrial and commercial spaces. Both products are ideal for high traffic areas in healthcare, such as bathrooms, sterile processing, emergency departments, intensive care units, nurse's stations, urgent care centers, patient exam rooms, waiting rooms and more.

Powered by patented CARE222® filtered Far UV-C technology from Ushio and patent pending dosage controllers and other technology from Acuity Brands Lighting, PURO Protect 222 utilizes a short pass filter to remove UV wavelengths that can penetrate the living tissue in skin or beyond the tear layer of the eyes to create a safe, narrow band of 222 UV light emission. In fact, PURO Protect 222 is one of only a few Far UV products to be UL certified to meet US standards for germicidal equipment for use in occupied space and classified in photobiological risk group Exempt as defined in IEC/TR 62471-2, when correctly commissioned and properly installed.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to take advantage of the technology developed by Ushio and Acuity Brands Lighting for PURO's new product line. Now we can offer the next generation of autonomous, sustainable and chemical-free UV solutions for disinfecting occupied spaces," said Jim Colantoni, Chief Revenue Officer. "Plus, Protect 222 is practically maintenance free, with an industry-leading warranty of 2 years and an expected system lifetime of 5 years."

Columbia University and other research institutions have proven Far UV-C technology safe for use in occupied spaces and effective against a wide range of bacterial, viral and fungal pathogens. Continual operation of Protect 222 in accordance with written instructions meets the 2021 exposure guidelines for occupied space established by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH®) as adopted by the International Electrotechnical Committee (IEC).

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO® Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, schools and universities, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. From HVAC systems to in room and upper air disinfection, PURO Lighting products offer a wide variety of UV technologies to provide continuous disinfection of air in occupied spaces and can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus. Our proprietary software, PURONet UV Disinfection Control System, allows for real time data collection and reporting to help create a safer environment in all spaces. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com.

