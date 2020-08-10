UV Mask Takes Kickstarter by Storm: $2.5M Raised in 6 Weeks

BRIGHTON, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its phenomenal debut on Kickstarter on June 25, UV Mask, the most advanced antiviral and anti-pollution UV-C face mask in the market with the most advanced protection efficiency, continues its successful journey mounting its funding and crossing $2,500,000 in just 6 weeks. The project is now the 3rd most funded wearable on Kickstarter with just a few days left.

"The tremendous support we have received in the last few weeks just proves the interest and importance of our mission — developing the next-generation face masks to ensure safety and protection in these uncertain times," said Boz Zou, CEO, UM Systems.

UV Mask is a next generation reusable face mask equipped with a double-protection system.

The first layer of protection is a high-efficiency CE-FFP2 disposable air-filter that purifies the air from 95% of particles as small as 0.3 microns (smoke, dust, pollen, etc.).

The second layer of protection is the groundbreaking patent-pending Sterile-Vortex, which inactivates all airborne pathogens and bacteria down to 0.1 microns using the ultra-high intensity UV-C light, providing total protection in real-time as you breathe.

With huge competition in the market, UV Mask has become a subject for discussions of hundreds of professionals from top tier media including Forbes, American Inno, Gizmodo Japan, Yanko Design, CNN Turkey and much more.

All this wouldn't be possible without a dedicated team of scientists and engineers, who successfully united such complicated technical characteristics into futuristic yet extra safe design.

"With over $2 million in funding already secured, the UV Mask is the kind of Kickstarter that I feel secure in recommending."- says Anthony Karcz, Senior Contributor from Forbes.

Developed with the safety of users in mind, UV Mask has been independently tested and certified by the FDA-approved and ISO 17025 accredited SGS Labs. The CE-FFP2 (EU Standards N95 equivalent) passive air filter has been tested according to the EN 149-2001+A1-2009 standards. UV Mask's UV-C light design has also been tested by SGS to be completely safe according to UL1598 CRD (dated 2020-6-29)

UV Mask has entered his final week on Kickstarter. Live until August 14, 2020.

About UM Systems

UM Systems, a Colorado company, was founded in 2016 as one of Measure Inc.'s global brands, working towards changing lives with science. We believe that now is the time for science-based technological innovation, and everyone should have access to the best. Together, we are an independently funded optical and industrial technology company made up of scientists, engineers, and designers.

