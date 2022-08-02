UWANT Launches the X100 Cordless All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Globally

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in smart home appliances and innovative cleaning devices, UWANT has this week announced the official global launch of the all-new X100 cordless all-in-one wet dry vacuum cleaner. Featuring patented double roller technology, a patented pet hair cutting device and long battery life, the all-new products are currently available for preorder via the UWANT website for $429.

The X100 cordless all-in-one wet dry vacuum cleaner utilizes patented double roller brushes to enable twice the scrubbing power when cleaning either dry or wet spills, as well as the UWANT patented pet hair cutting device to deliver a complete device internal clean. Its built-in intelligent infrared sensor allows it to have a real-time detection of the roller brush and automatically adjust the water volume and suction, making cleaning more considerate. Featuring a long battery life of 50 minutes with 3-hour fast charging, the device can easily cover an apartment of 300 square meters on a single charge.

After 1.5 years of extensive R&D, the X100 cordless all-in-one wet dry vacuum cleaner is being positioned as the flagship product for the UWANT brand in 2022. To celebrate the official global launch of the X100, UWANT is organizing a giveaway campaign through Facebook with multiple prizes, including a UWANT X100, a number of deep cleaning solution bottles, and other quality products to give away.

Before the X100, UWANT launched the highly-popular M100 double-cup mite removal instrument and B100 multiple spot cleaner. Throughout 2021, UWANT dominated the Chinese domestic cleaning product market, recording 100,000 B100 units sold throughout the year across Tmall and JD.com.

About UWANT Technology

With a mission to innovate 'new ways of smart cleaning', UWANT specializes in smart home innovation, integrating industrial product design, technological innovation, research and development, production, and sales. The company completed its multi-million-dollar angel round financing in January 2021. In August 2021, it completed its A+ round of investment with support from ZhenFund and Hillhouse Capital. UWANT now boasts more than 100 senior R&D engineers and has applied for a total of 185 patents worldwide. To better serve global users, the company has set up warehousing and logistics services in Europe, the United States, Japan, and China, with branded technical service centers in Italy, the US, and Japan to provide global users with a one-stop shop for all pre-sale after-sale services.

