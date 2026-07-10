UWM a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QFQA / ISIN: US91823B1098
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10.07.2026 04:15:00
UWM Walked Away From the Two Harbors Bidding War. That Might Be the Best News for Shareholders.
United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC), which usually just goes by the acronym UWM, just got beaten. But in this case, being a loser could be the best thing that happened to the company and its shareholders. Here's what happened and why the failed bid to buy Two Harbors (NYSE: TWO) isn't really that bad of an outcome. UWM and privately held CrossCountry Mortgage were both attempting to buy the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Two Harbors. It all started with UWM and Two Harbors agreeing to a $1.3 billion all-stock deal in late 2025. CrossCountry Mortgage stepped in at the end of the first quarter of 2026, offering an all-cash deal that Two Harbors deemed superior. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu UWM Holdings Corporation Registered Shs -A-
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: UWM A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)