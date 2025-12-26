Uxin Aktie

WKN DE: A2JP34 / ISIN: US91818X1081

Uxin Enters Share Subscription Agreements With NIO Capital, Prestige Shine

(RTTNews) - Uxin Limited (UXIN) has entered into definitive share subscription agreements with affiliates of NIO Capital and Prestige Shine Group. Uxin has agreed to issue and sell, and the Investors have agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 5,246,589,717 Class A ordinary shares of the company at a purchase price of $0.00953 per Class A ordinary share, for an aggregate consideration of $50 million. Affiliates of NIO Capital have agreed to invest $20 million and Prestige Shine Group have agreed to invest $30 million.

Kun Dai, Founder, and CEO of Uxin, said: "The proceeds from this financing are expected to provide sufficient capital to support the launch of four to six new superstores in 2026, while also strengthening our balance sheet and further enhancing our overall financial resilience."

