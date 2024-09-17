|
Uzbekistan’s NMMC to invest $450 million in renewable energy
Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) says it is implementing a three-year road map toward the expanded use of renewable energy to power its operations.The $450 million program, said NMMC, is in line with efforts by the government of Uzbekistan to boost the share of renewable energy to 40% of the country’s total power generation by the year 2030.NMMC is currently the largest enterprise in the country and the fourth-largest gold producer globally, with nearly 3 million oz. of the metal produced annually.In the first half of 2024, the NMMC installed photovoltaic panels across 21 major industrial sites with a total capacity of 5,750 kW, enabling the annual generation of up to 9.7m million kWh.The company is further advancing its renewable energy program through the construction of a 500 MW solar power facility near its operations in the Tomdi district of Navoi region. This is set to be completed in two phases.Phase 1, with a capacity of 220 MW and annual power generation of 374 million kWh, is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. Phase 2, with a 280 MW capacity and annual generation of 476 million kWh, will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The renewable energy investment program, including the launch of the solar power station, will enable total generation of about 1 billion kWh of per year, or 21.4% of the company’s annual consumption, NMMC estimates.This year’s progress follows the installation of 1,200 kW of solar panels in 2023, including 1,000 kW at the Navoi Machine-Building Plant, 100 kW at the Kyzylkum mining department and 100 kW at corporate headquarters. These solar arrays can produce a total of 2.465 million kWh per annum.In addition to power generation, NMMC is harnessing the sun’s energy to heat water, thereby reducing consumption from other energy sources. With the aid of 4,993 solar water heaters, the company can fully supply its hot water needs during the summer months, conserving an estimated 1.7 million cubic meters of natural gas per year.Eugeny Antonov, first deputy CEO for transformation at NMMC, commented: “NMMC is committed to sustainable development and to doing its part to contribute to the global transition to renewable sources of energy.“By investing in renewable energy now, we have an opportunity to lower operating costs over the long term and to reduce pollution, while also ensuring a greener future for our communities.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renewable Corp
|0,00
|0,00%
