V-Green and HKR partner to develop large-scale EV Charging Hub, expanding Indonesia's green transport infrastructure



EQS Newswire / 10/08/2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 August 2026 - V-Green Indonesia and PT HK Realtindo (HKR) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop an integrated EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between V-Green and Hutama Karya Group, HKR's parent company, as the two parties work together to pioneer a flagship EV charging hub model and accelerate the development of a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem across Indonesia.



Representatives of V-Green Indonesia and PT HK Realtindo (HKR) at the signing ceremony of an agreement to develop the EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Under the agreement, V-Green Indonesia will lease an 8,747-square-meter site owned by PT HK Realtindo (HKR) to develop the EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran. The model is particularly well suited for large land parcels, enabling landowners to optimize underutilized real estate assets and generate sustainable long-term revenue while allowing V-Green to rapidly expand its charging infrastructure network at strategic locations.



The EV Charging Hub is a large-scale charging infrastructure model that integrates multiple services within a single location to simultaneously serve the needs of individual EV owners, commercial fleet operators, and ride-hailing drivers. Scheduled to commence operations in October this year, VinFast's EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran will feature 36 EV chargers and 20 battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles, with the capacity to serve up to 56 electric cars and 220 electric motorcycles simultaneously.



In addition to fast-charging facilities for electric cars and battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles, the project will include dedicated parking areas for commercial fleets, rooftop solar panels to supplement on-site renewable energy generation, and a range of customer amenities such as rest areas, food and beverage outlets, and cafés.



The agreement with HKR represents the first major milestone following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between V-Green Indonesia and Hutama Karya Group in April 2026. Under the MoU, the two parties agreed to jointly explore the development of EV Charging Hubs on Hutama Karya's strategic land assets, while also collaborating to develop EV charging infrastructure across 29 rest areas along the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road.



In the next phase, V-Green plans to deploy EV chargers across these 29 rest areas, creating a large-scale charging network along one of Indonesia's key highway corridors and making long-distance EV travel more convenient for users.



Mr. Ekwan Hadyanto, President Director of PT HK Realtindo, said: "Our partnership with V-Green opens up new opportunities to maximize the value of HK Realtindo's land assets while demonstrating our commitment to supporting the Indonesian Government's efforts to accelerate sustainable transportation infrastructure. We expect the Kemayoran project to become the foundation for expanding our collaboration across many other strategic locations nationwide."



Mr. Mai Truong Giang, CEO of V-Green Indonesia, said: "Signing this agreement with PT HK Realtindo marks an important milestone in realizing V-Green's strategy to develop EV infrastructure throughout Indonesia. We believe the EV Charging Hub model will not only meet the country's rapidly growing demand for EV charging but also create sustainable value for V-Green's partners while contributing to Indonesia's green transition."



The Kemayoran project is expected to serve as a flagship integrated EV Charging Hub model in Indonesia, laying the foundation for V-Green to gradually replicate the concept across other strategic HK Group locations. Beyond enhancing the EV ownership experience, the model also creates new opportunities to unlock the value of strategically located land assets while establishing modern infrastructure hubs that support Indonesia's transport electrification.



The partnership with Hutama Karya, one of Indonesia's largest infrastructure groups, further reinforces V-Green's strategy of collaborating with leading local partners to build a modern, integrated, and accessible EV charging network across the country.



Globally, V-Green is rapidly expanding its electric vehicle charging network, which now comprises more than 150,000 charging ports, alongside battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles. In Indonesia, the Company has introduced a range of attractive incentives for users, including free charging for all



Hashtag: #V-GREEN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: V-Green

Under the agreement, V-Green Indonesia will lease an 8,747-square-meter site owned by PT HK Realtindo (HKR) to develop the EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran. The model is particularly well suited for large land parcels, enabling landowners to optimize underutilized real estate assets and generate sustainable long-term revenue while allowing V-Green to rapidly expand its charging infrastructure network at strategic locations.The EV Charging Hub is a large-scale charging infrastructure model that integrates multiple services within a single location to simultaneously serve the needs of individual EV owners, commercial fleet operators, and ride-hailing drivers. Scheduled to commence operations in October this year, VinFast's EV Charging Hub in Kemayoran will feature 36 EV chargers and 20 battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles, with the capacity to serve up to 56 electric cars and 220 electric motorcycles simultaneously.In addition to fast-charging facilities for electric cars and battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles, the project will include dedicated parking areas for commercial fleets, rooftop solar panels to supplement on-site renewable energy generation, and a range of customer amenities such as rest areas, food and beverage outlets, and cafés.The agreement with HKR represents the first major milestone following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between V-Green Indonesia and Hutama Karya Group in April 2026. Under the MoU, the two parties agreed to jointly explore the development of EV Charging Hubs on Hutama Karya's strategic land assets, while also collaborating to develop EV charging infrastructure across 29 rest areas along the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road.In the next phase, V-Green plans to deploy EV chargers across these 29 rest areas, creating a large-scale charging network along one of Indonesia's key highway corridors and making long-distance EV travel more convenient for users.said:said:The Kemayoran project is expected to serve as a flagship integrated EV Charging Hub model in Indonesia, laying the foundation for V-Green to gradually replicate the concept across other strategic HK Group locations. Beyond enhancing the EV ownership experience, the model also creates new opportunities to unlock the value of strategically located land assets while establishing modern infrastructure hubs that support Indonesia's transport electrification.The partnership with Hutama Karya, one of Indonesia's largest infrastructure groups, further reinforces V-Green's strategy of collaborating with leading local partners to build a modern, integrated, and accessible EV charging network across the country.Globally, V-Green is rapidly expanding its electric vehicle charging network, which now comprises more than 150,000 charging ports, alongside battery swapping stations for electric motorcycles. In Indonesia, the Company has introduced a range of attractive incentives for users, including free charging for all VinFast electric car owners and a complimentary battery swapping program for VinFast electric motorcycles for one year, with up to 20 battery swaps per vehicle per month. Through these initiatives, V-Green aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility while contributing to regional and global decarbonization efforts and sustainable development.Hashtag: #V-GREENThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: V-Green 10/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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