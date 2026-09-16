V-Zug Aktie
WKN DE: A0VZUG / ISIN: CH0542483745
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16.09.2026 08:00:04
V-ZUG accelerates expansion in China and opens new brand venue
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V-ZUG Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
MEDIA RELEASE
Establishing a network of 20 additional mono-brand and retail outlets by year end:
Zug/Shanghai, 16 September 2026 – V-Zug is accelerating its expansion in China, one of its international focus markets. The Swiss manufacturer of premium household appliances intends to establish a network of 20 additional partner-operated mono-brand and retail outlets in major Chinese cities by the end of 2026. It has also inaugurated “House 12”, its new brand experience venue in Shanghai. These initiatives reflect V-ZUG’s sharpened strategy, which aims to expand the company’s international premium business in selected focus markets.
V-ZUG has had a presence in China since 2014. In line with its recently sharpened strategic priorities, the Swiss manufacturer of high-quality household appliances is now broadening its route to market in China, complementing its existing project business.
About the V-ZUG Group
V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).
End of Media Release
2399724 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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