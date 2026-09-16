V-ZUG accelerates expansion in China and opens new brand venue

Zug/Shanghai, 16 September 2026 – V-Zug is accelerating its expansion in China, one of its international focus markets. The Swiss manufacturer of premium household appliances intends to establish a network of 20 additional partner-operated mono-brand and retail outlets in major Chinese cities by the end of 2026. It has also inaugurated “House 12”, its new brand experience venue in Shanghai. These initiatives reflect V-ZUG’s sharpened strategy, which aims to expand the company’s international premium business in selected focus markets.

V-ZUG has had a presence in China since 2014. In line with its recently sharpened strategic priorities, the Swiss manufacturer of high-quality household appliances is now broadening its route to market in China, complementing its existing project business.



Building on V-ZUG’s core strengths – Swiss-made precision, quality, design and durability – and its premium product range, the company intends to establish a network of 20 additional mono-brand and retail outlets by the end of 2026 in its focus market of China. Six stores are already operating in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.



“Strengthening our reach, bringing the brand closer to more customers and creating in-person brand experiences are key steps to unlock further growth in China, a market with strategic relevance for us,” says Yvonne Ongetta, Chief International Officer at V-ZUG.



A partner-based roll-out model

To expand and scale its retail network efficiently while establishing a second growth driver alongside its project business, V-ZUG is building on a partnership model that combines local market development and expertise with strong partner commitment.



The roll-out focuses on those Chinese cities with the highest GDP, where V-ZUG’s primary customer groups are concentrated and where the brand’s retail footprint is currently limited. The next wave of outlet openings will include cities such as Chongqing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Wuxi and Ningbo.



V-ZUG brand experience hub in Shanghai

To complement the expansion of its retail business, V-ZUG has opened “House 12”, its first brand experience venue in China. Located in a restored mansion in Shanghai’s historic Yuyuan Road neighbourhood, part of the former French Concession, the venue was reimagined by Chinese designer Xie Ke while retaining the intimacy and character of a lived-in home.



“The key point is that “House 12” is not just another showroom for our premium appliances. It is a venue where people can experience how technology, design, food and human connections come together in real life, demonstrating how V-ZUG can help people discover new ways of cooking, gathering and living,” says Jennifer Bao, Managing Director at V-ZUG China.



Through an ongoing programme of culinary, design and cultural experiences, “House 12” creates a setting for sustained engagement with customers, clients, designers and partners while showcasing the Swiss manufacturer’s premium portfolio.



For V-ZUG’s retail business, “House 12” shifts the conversation from individual products to product combinations, social kitchen solutions and a broader proposition for the home. In terms of the company’s project business, the new venue positions V-ZUG as part of a development’s purposeful lifestyle proposition rather than solely as an appliance package. It also creates a platform to deepen understanding among designers and build long-term customer relationships. “House 12” will be accessible by invitation or appointment for curated experiences, meetings and workshops.



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If you have any queries, please contact investorrelations@vzug.com or media.office@vzug.com.



Markus Abt

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: + 41 79 690 99 96

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