V12 Reports Online Browsing for Furniture and Home Retail Products Increased by 200+%

BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, shared recent statistics on how consumer shopping behavior is changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. During March, online browsing for furniture increased by 200+% as evidenced by examples including a 242% increase in online browsing for desks, a 260% increase for outdoor furniture and a 205% increase for home decor.

Statistics were compiled during March 2020 using V12 Signals, the company's in-market shopping technology. Through proprietary technology, V12 Signals Online tracks online browsing activity, monitoring behavioral data and searches occurring on over 90% of internet-connected devices every month. V12 Signals WebID also enables brands to track online behavior by identifying anonymous visitors on a brand's website for delivery of marketing programs across email, social and direct mail.

According to Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, "Although most home furnishing retailers have closed their showrooms, consumers are continuing to actively shop online for furniture, especially at this time when they are confined to their homes. Many furniture brands are making the pivot to digital channels by implementing stronger ecommerce options and contactless home delivery services to capitalize on these opportunities and maintain their business momentum."

These trends follow recent statistics reported by the digital advertising firm, Criteo. According to the company, sales of outdoor furniture increased by over 428% in March as compared to February. "The demand is clearly out there, but brands need to evolve with the times in order to put programs in place to identify and convert those consumers who are in-market now," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "Our V12 Signals Online solution allows brands to market wisely by prioritizing spend on the consumers who are actively shopping and most likely to convert."

V12 will be releasing weekly insights into consumer shopping patterns across categories. To learn more about V12 Signals, visit https://v12data.com/v12-signals/.

