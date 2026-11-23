Vectrus Aktie
WKN DE: A12BGS / ISIN: US92242T1016
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23.11.2026 18:32:15
V2X Expands Collaboration With Microsoft On AI-powered Mission Operations; Shares Fall
(RTTNews) - Defense services company V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced on Monday that it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to develop artificial intelligence-powered solutions for military and logistics operations.
The company said it will use Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Fabric to develop applications for contested logistics, supply chain resilience and mission sustainment.
V2X said the collaboration will include development of digital twins of operational environments to support planning, modeling and decision-making across geographically dispersed missions.
The company said Microsoft Foundry will support multi-model AI deployment, while Microsoft Fabric will enable the integration and analysis of information from multiple data sources.
On NYSE, shares of V2X were losing 5.81% at $70.81.
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