VA Docs May Soon Recommend Medical Marijuana, Psychedelics Research: Bill Gets House Greenlight

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives recently passed two amendments of a comprehensive Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies (MilCon/VA) spending bill.One would allow VA doctors to recommend medical cannabis to veterans, and the other would promote research into certain psychedelics.Filed by the Congressional Cannabis Caucus co-chairs, the first amendment points at blocking the use of VA funds to enforce provisions of an existing legislation that literally does the opposite — that is, forbids doctors from making medical cannabis recommendations to veterans, even when in states where it is a legal ...Full story available on Benzinga.com