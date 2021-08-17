Vaccine and Testing Measures Enhance Commitment of Catholic School Boards to Health, Safety and Well-Being of Students

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - "We appreciate today's announcement with regard to the introduction of a vaccination disclosure policy for School Board staff, and other measures that support the collective commitment of Catholic School Boards to place priority on the health and safety, and well-being of students and staff," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA).

"In recognition of the additional administrative requirements flowing from the measures announced today, we will advocate to the Ministry of Education for resources to support Catholic School Boards in implementing these measures," added Mr. Daly.

"We will as well work with our provincial partners to ensure an efficient and effective implementation of the disclosure policy as possible."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

