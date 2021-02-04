Vaccine Centers, Municipalities and Hospitals Nationwide Are Tapping OnHold.com to Help Ease Inbound Call Burden

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of extremely high call volume, Denton County, Texas engaged OnHold.com to create urgent inbound phone messaging for their mass vaccination clinic, which is one of the largest in the United States. Denton County's most populous facility, set up at the Texas Motor Speedway, is poised to vaccinate 10,000 people per day. A large volume of patients is preceded by a large influx of phone calls from those patients. Providing callers with up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination information is paramount in calming callers, relieving frustration at vaccination clinics, and easing the call burden for their staff. Having a nimble on-hold system for rapid refinement of outbound caller messaging was a key feature for Denton County and many other OnHold.com clients.

Public misinformation about COVID-19 testing and vaccination logistics has resulted in confused, anxious and frustrated callers to medical facilities. Custom, professionally recorded auto-attendant greetings direct callers to the appropriate department, facility, or website, providing accurate information. While transferring or holding, callers hear information such as COVID-19 testing and vaccine registration details, hours, directions, instructions for second vaccination appointment requests and more. To find out where to receive a vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov.

In addition to municipalities nationwide, OnHold.com supports medical offices, urgent care facilities, hospitals and pharmacies that are experiencing an influx of calls due to COVID-19. Callers have concerns about symptoms, safety measures, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and are seeking immediate information. "There's never been a more essential need for phone greetings as a critical opportunity to communicate accurate, timely information," says Justin Ginsberg, President of OnHold.com. "In these quickly evolving times, municipality and medical offices are supported by custom auto-attendant greetings, prompts, and telephone on hold messaging, freeing them up to handle more urgent matters. Clear and concise information is now a currency in this new public health era."

OnHold.com's team of audio marketing experts offers the following guidance for a compassionate, enhanced caller experience, especially during emergency management:

Use on hold messages to communicate accurate, current information and guidance as quickly as possible



Offer non-phone options (such as web chat services, email) for overwhelmed medical call centers



Offer non-essential callers the option to call back at a later date and time.



Provide caller instruction and guidance with custom auto-attendant greetings, creating an improved, less stressful, call flow for your callers and your staff.

About OnHold.com:

New Jersey based professional audio studios specializing in expertly recorded and produced music on hold messages, auto-attendant greeting, IVR and voicemail messaging for over 10,000 businesses nationwide in all industries including medical, veterinary, dental and call centers. Custom productions include professionally scripted and narrated recordings for client phone systems.

Contact:

Dawn Hartford, Director of Business Development

1-888-321-8477 x715

dawn@onhold.com

Related Images

texas-motor-speedway-mega-vaccine.jpg

Texas Motor Speedway Mega Vaccine Clinic

OnHold.com messaging and auto attendant recordings help patrons navigate the vaccination and testing system.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaccine-centers-municipalities-and-hospitals-nationwide-are-tapping-onholdcom-to-help-ease-inbound-call-burden-301222648.html

SOURCE OnHold.com