VACCINE COMPANY MEDIGEN DOUBLES PRESENCE IN RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGY PARK TO 12,000 SQUARE FEET OF SPACE WITH PLANS TO INCREASE VACCINE MANUFACTURING

Company engaged in contract manufacturing and developing vaccines against infectious diseases expanding at Gas House Pike to support additional office, research and manufacturing space

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigen, Inc. announced today that it is doubling the amount of space leased at Riverside Technology Park in Frederick, Maryland to 12,000 square feet, which represents the second time the biotech company has expanded its operations at 8420 Gas House Pike within the last 36 months. The company intends to increase its manufacturing workforce, with the additional space expected to optimize the company's proprietary vaccine pipeline development, as well as contract manufacturing services. Riverside Technology Park, developed and managed by St. John Properties, Inc. is a 70-acre business community situated between MD Route 26 and Interstate 70 on Monocacy Boulevard.

The new lease, which commenced this month, represents a 100% increase in the aggregate office, research, manufacturing, and flexible space to be used by Medigen's growing vaccine development and manufacturing operations. Medigen's vaccines are intended primarily for high-impact pathogens capable of causing global epidemics and pandemics, and can be used by the first responders and emergency personnel, travelers and local populations in the affected areas.

Peter Pushko, Medigen's President and Chief Scientific Officer, said, "In order for us to continue to support the growth of our vaccine development and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) operations, we needed to expand our facility's footprint as well as the employee count. Our newly leased space, which extends our main facility, should help us achieve our goals and further improve our operations. We are very excited about the future of Medigen Inc., with the product pipeline, a talented and growing team, current CDMO contracts, and potential partnerships."

Daniel Foit, Leasing Representative of St John Properties, said, "This space at Riverside Technology Park is highly-flexible and perfectly suited for the range of uses needed by Medigen. St. John Properties is committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities to bio-tech companies such as Medigen throughout our portfolio."

About Medigen Inc.

Medigen Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and CDMO company developing proprietary vaccines for emerging diseases. Medigen also serves as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to manufacture vaccine-related products including cell banks, virus banks, live-attenuated, and vectored vaccines for our customers. The company is located in Frederick, Maryland.

