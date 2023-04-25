Vade Announces René Bonvanie as New Executive Board Member

Former CMO of Palo Alto Networks and advisor to start-ups and VCs joins Vade during rapid business expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global cybersecurity company specializing in securing human collaboration, today announced that René Bonvanie has joined the company as an executive board member. Bonvanie brings his decades of experience to serve as an advisor during Vade's rapid expansion in the US and Europe.

"The composition of a distinguished and seasoned board is key for Vade's worldwide acceleration and facilitates the knowledge-sharing and connections that are critical to our success," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "René's wide-ranging experience at the world's most innovative software companies is a tremendous addition to the company. He has a keen understanding of the security market and unprecedented experience advising start-ups and VCs. We are honored to welcome René to our board and look forward to a fruitful relationship."

Bonvanie joins Vade during an aggressive expansion plan across North America and Europe. Vade's flagship cybersecurity product, Vade for M365, saw 54% YoY ARR growth in 2022, quickly becoming one of Vade's most sought-after products and on pace to become Vade's #1 revenue generator. Vade has distribution agreements with D&H and Arrow in North America and plans to announce a new distribution partnership over the next quarter to grow the channel for Vade for M365 in the MSP market. Vade is a representative vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security, as well as a Globee Cybersecurity Awards Winner and an Editor's Choice winner at the 2023 InfoSec Awards.

A 35-year technology-industry operating executive, René Bonvanie has had a front-row seat for most of tech's major transition points, working in senior executive roles at Silicon Valley companies including Ingres, Oracle, Business Objects, SAP, Salesforce, and Palo Alto Networks. Most recently, René—who got his start in technology when he founded a software business in his home country of the Netherlands in 1983—was with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks. He served as chief marketing officer for over 10 years, growing the company from a tiny startup to one with nearly $3 billion in annual revenue when he retired in 2020. René also played a key role in the company's initial-public offering in 2012. Over the years, René has also carved out a niche as a go-to advisor to VC's such as Battery Ventures and Cyberstarts and startups such as Acronis, Armis, Collibra, Cyera, Fireblocks, Guardsquare, Nexthink, Odigo, Ordr, and others.

"Demand for cybersecurity is greater than ever," said Bonvanie. "Organizations around the world need powerful cybersecurity products to protect their business, their reputation, their data, and their people. Joining the board of Vade is an opportunity to combine our efforts to bring the most powerful cybersecurity products to market. I'm thrilled to join the board and bring my unique experience to the table."

For more information and to learn more about Vade's leadership team, visit: https://www.vadesecure.com/en/company-vade/

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in securing human collaboration. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vade-announces-rene-bonvanie-as-new-executive-board-member-301807008.html

SOURCE Vade