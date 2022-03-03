Vade Releases 2021 Phishers' Favorites Report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in threat detection and response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today announced its annual Phishers' Favorites report for 2021. Phishers' Favorites Year-in-Review is a ranking of the top 20 most impersonated brands in phishing. Facebook, which was in the second spot in 2020, rose to the top spot for 2021, representing 14% of phishing pages, followed by Microsoft, with 13%.

Phishers' Favorites 2021 Year-in-Review, which can be read in full here, analyzes full-year phishing data captured by Vade's technology. For this report, Vade analyzed 184,977 phishing pages linked from unique phishing emails between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Financial services is the most impersonated industry

With six brands in the top 20, financial services was the most impersonated industry of 2021, representing 35% of all phishing pages, rising sharply based on its place at 28% in 2020. Chase, PayPal, and Wells Fargo join the list of the most impersonated financial services brands.

Microsoft is the most impersonated cloud brand and the top corporate brand in phishing attacks

Microsoft is the second most impersonated brand in phishing attacks and the #1 most impersonated cloud brand, coming in just slightly behind Facebook. The report found that Microsoft phishing attacks sharply increased in sophistication in 2021, with a June attack leveraging automation to populate corporate logos and branding onto Microsoft 365 phishing pages. Joining Microsoft on the list of impersonated cloud brands are Netflix (#12) and Adobe (#15).

Facebook dominates social media phishing

Consistently ranked in the top five, Facebook once again dominated all other social media brands on the Phishers' Favorites list. Other social media brands on the list include WhatsApp (#4) and LinkedIn (#17). Despite other social media brands lagging behind Facebook on the list, social media brands overall represented 24% of all phishing pages, compared to 13% in 2020.

Additional key findings from the Phishers' Favorites 2021 report include:

35% of all phishing pages impersonated financial services brands

Mondays and Tuesdays are the top days for phishing

78% of phishing attacks occur on weekdays

Monday and Thursday are the top days for Facebook phishing

Thursday and Friday are the top days for Microsoft phishing

Read the full report at https://info.vadesecure.com/en/phishers-favorites-2021-year-in-review.

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

