|
17.03.2022 16:23:00
Vail Resorts Earnings: What Investors Should Know
Investors had low expectations for the latest earnings report from Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN). The ski resort operator was hit with poor snow conditions early in the season, and the resulting slump was amplified by the intense, omicron-powered COVID-19 surge that struck North America just as the peak skiing season started.On Monday, Vail said that demand recovered from that slow start, with visitations building back into positive territory after falling through the Christmas holiday period. Management issued a cautiously bullish outlook for the new year, too.A perfect storm of challenges hit Vail's key holiday period around Christmas and New Year's. Storm cycles created poor ski conditions at many resorts, the omicron variant's surge pressured travel trends, and labor shortages impeded its operating capacity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
