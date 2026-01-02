NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.01.2026 21:27:33
Vail Stock Has Been Hammered. Is Its 6.7% Dividend Yield Now Too Good to Resist?
When shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) popped last May on the news that the company was bringing back its former CEO and current executive chairman Rob Katz as CEO, investors were likely hoping that the stock's long stretch of poor performance had, at the very least, bottomed. However, with Vail's 2025/2026 pass unit sales declining slightly year over year as of the company's latest financial update, and the weather not cooperating at some of the company's most important resorts, there hasn't been much to keep investors upbeat -- and shares have resumed their slide.Shares fell into the end of 2025, finishing near their 52-week lows for a total decline of about 29% for the year.The stock's drawdown has likely caught the attention of dividend investors, as the stock's dividend yield now sits at an impressive 6.7%. Is it finally time to buy into the pullback in the ski resort specialist's stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!