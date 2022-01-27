Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

January 27, 2022, at 4.45 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala accelerates growth of its weather and environmental data business by acquiring US-based AerisWeather

Vaisala acquires US-based Whether or Knot, LLC (dba AerisWeather), a subscription-based software company providing weather and environmental information. The purchase price (cash and debt free) is USD 26 million, and the acquisition will be financed with cash. The acquisition supports execution of Vaisala's Weather and Environment business area’s strategy to drive growth in Data as a Service and Software as a Service recurring revenue businesses.

"The overall usage of accurate weather and environmental data continues to increase significantly, as extreme weather phenomena become more frequent and in practice all business sectors optimize further their operations based on weather and environmental insights. Vaisala is already the global leader in providing lightning data, that is essential to ensure safety in multiple different sectors. In addition, we are a leading provider of weather and road weather data for automotive industry and road authorities as well as a significant player in providing historical data and forecasts for renewable energy sector. Through AerisWeather we are expanding our offering and opening access to several new customer segments with our leading data offering,” says Jarkko Sairanen, EVP Weather and Environment at Vaisala.

"We are very excited to have AerisWeather as part of Vaisala to accelerate our platform-based data business. By combining Vaisala’s existing measurement and forecasting technologies with AerisWeather’s industry-leading data services and developer tools, we will offer the best insights and forecasts for all important weather and environmental data parameters in an easy-to-use, developer-centric way,” says Samuli Hänninen, VP at Weather and Environment at Vaisala.

AerisWeather’s unaudited net sales in 2021 amounted to USD 3.2 million, operating result (EBIT) was at break-even level, and statement of financial position totaled USD 1.3 million. The company’s net sales are recurring with above 100% net revenue retention and have reached strong double-digit growth during the past years. Following this acquisition, 17 professionals, located in the US, will transfer to Vaisala. Vaisala will report AerisWeather’s results as part of Weather and Environment business area’s financial results as of February 2022.

