20.04.2023 08:00:00

Vaisala changes its financial reporting for subscription sales and publishes comparative figures for disaggregation of net sales, orders received and order book for 2022

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala changes its financial reporting for subscription sales and publishes comparative figures for disaggregation of net sales, orders received and order book for 2022

Vaisala has decided to change its financial reporting as of 2023. Weather and Environment business area’s subscription business will no longer be included in orders received and order book. Orders received and order book are not relevant key figures for this business. Business management follows performance of subscription business with net sales and relevant business indicators such as annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Vaisala has also decided, that as of 2023 in disaggregation of net sales, subscription sales will be reported as a separate line item in addition to product sales, project sales, service sales and lease income. Earlier subscription sales were included in service sales. As of 2023, service sales include calibration, field, and repair services as well as training.

Tables below present year 2022 quarterly comparative figures after the changes described above. These changes do not have impact on Industrial Measurements business area’s figures.

Orders received

EUR million1-3/20224-6/20227-9/202210-12/20221-12/2022
Vaisala118.8123.4129.5129.1500.8
Weather and Environment64.067.270.764.7266.6
Industrial Measurements54.756.258.864.4234.2

Order book

EUR millionMar 31,
2022		Jun 30,
2022		Sep 30,
2022		Dec 31,
2022
Vaisala146.1157.9162.5154.6
Weather and Environment111.0120.6123.4112.8
Industrial Measurements35.137.239.141.8

Net sales

EUR million1-3/20224-6/20227-9/202210-12/20221-12/2022
Vaisala118.8120.5133.3141.6514.2
    Product sales88.188.196.9102.4375.5
    Project sales15.817.619.820.373.5
    Service sales8.08.29.19.735.0
    Subscription sales6.46.27.38.528.4
    Lease income0.50.40.30.61.7
Weather and Environment65.765.975.781.3288.6
Product sales39.137.743.946.7167.4
Project sales15.817.619.820.373.5
Service sales3.94.04.55.217.5
    Subscription sales6.46.27.38.528.4
Lease income0.50.40.30.61.7
Industrial Measurements53.154.757.660.2225.6
   Product sales49.050.453.055.7208.1
    Service sales4.14.34.64.517.5

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2023 on May 5, 2023.


More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com


Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala



