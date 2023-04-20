|
20.04.2023 08:00:00
Vaisala changes its financial reporting for subscription sales and publishes comparative figures for disaggregation of net sales, orders received and order book for 2022
Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala has decided to change its financial reporting as of 2023. Weather and Environment business area’s subscription business will no longer be included in orders received and order book. Orders received and order book are not relevant key figures for this business. Business management follows performance of subscription business with net sales and relevant business indicators such as annual recurring revenue (ARR).
Vaisala has also decided, that as of 2023 in disaggregation of net sales, subscription sales will be reported as a separate line item in addition to product sales, project sales, service sales and lease income. Earlier subscription sales were included in service sales. As of 2023, service sales include calibration, field, and repair services as well as training.
Tables below present year 2022 quarterly comparative figures after the changes described above. These changes do not have impact on Industrial Measurements business area’s figures.
Orders received
|EUR million
|1-3/2022
|4-6/2022
|7-9/2022
|10-12/2022
|1-12/2022
|Vaisala
|118.8
|123.4
|129.5
|129.1
|500.8
|Weather and Environment
|64.0
|67.2
|70.7
|64.7
|266.6
|Industrial Measurements
|54.7
|56.2
|58.8
|64.4
|234.2
Order book
|EUR million
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Dec 31,
2022
|Vaisala
|146.1
|157.9
|162.5
|154.6
|Weather and Environment
|111.0
|120.6
|123.4
|112.8
|Industrial Measurements
|35.1
|37.2
|39.1
|41.8
Net sales
|EUR million
|1-3/2022
|4-6/2022
|7-9/2022
|10-12/2022
|1-12/2022
|Vaisala
|118.8
|120.5
|133.3
|141.6
|514.2
|Product sales
|88.1
|88.1
|96.9
|102.4
|375.5
|Project sales
|15.8
|17.6
|19.8
|20.3
|73.5
|Service sales
|8.0
|8.2
|9.1
|9.7
|35.0
|Subscription sales
|6.4
|6.2
|7.3
|8.5
|28.4
|Lease income
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.7
|Weather and Environment
|65.7
|65.9
|75.7
|81.3
|288.6
|Product sales
|39.1
|37.7
|43.9
|46.7
|167.4
|Project sales
|15.8
|17.6
|19.8
|20.3
|73.5
|Service sales
|3.9
|4.0
|4.5
|5.2
|17.5
|Subscription sales
|6.4
|6.2
|7.3
|8.5
|28.4
|Lease income
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.7
|Industrial Measurements
|53.1
|54.7
|57.6
|60.2
|225.6
|Product sales
|49.0
|50.4
|53.0
|55.7
|208.1
|Service sales
|4.1
|4.3
|4.6
|4.5
|17.5
Vaisala will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2023 on May 5, 2023.
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala
