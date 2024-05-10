|
10.05.2024 11:00:00
Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (May 10, 2024)
Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation has on May 10, 2024, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters.
According to the notification, on May 10, 2024, The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters’ votes in Vaisala Corporation, including holding through financial instruments, fell below the threshold of five (5) percent of shares. The share of the total shares remained unchanged; the earlier share of votes was 21.44%. This change follows shareholder’s request to convert series K shares to series A shares as well as the change in total number of votes because of the conversion.
According to the notification of the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.05% of shares
1.74% of votes
|-
|5.05% of shares
1.74% of votes
|36,436,728 shares
105,628,572 votes
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009900682
|1,839,924 shares
1,839,924 votes
|-
|5.05% of shares
1.74% of votes
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,839,924 shares
1,839,924 votes
|5.05% of shares
1.74% of votes
Vaisala Corporation’s share capital is divided into series K and series A shares. The total number of shares is 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,641,676 are series K shares and 32,795,052 series A shares. Series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 90.01% of the total number of shares and 31.05% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 9.99% of the total number of shares and 68.95% of the total votes. The total amount of votes attached to all shares is 105,628,572. The total number of series A treasury shares is 135,544.
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com
