Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 10, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (May 10, 2024)

Vaisala Corporation has on May 10, 2024, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mandatum Oyj.

According to the notification, on May 10, 2024, Mandatum Oyj’s votes in Vaisala Corporation, including holding through financial instruments, exceeded the threshold of five (5) percent of shares. Vaisala Corporation’s series K shares were partly converted to series A shares. As a result, the total number of votes in the company decreased, and therefore, Mandatum Oyj’s share of votes exceeded five percent.

According to the notification of Mandatum Oyj:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.38% of shares

5.76% of votes 2.38% of shares

5.76% of votes 36,436,728 shares

105,628,572 votes Position of previous notification (if applicable)





A: Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares

ISIN-code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Vaisala Oyj A

FI0009900682 593,242 shares

593,242 votes 1.63% of shares

0.56% of votes Vaisala Oyj K

FI0009004899 274,800 shares

5,496,000 votes 0.75% of shares

5.20% of votes SUBTOTAL A 868,042 shares

6,089,242 votes 2.38% of shares

5.76% of votes





X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Mandatum Oyj 0 0 0 Mandatum Life Insurance Company below 5% of shares

5.59% of votes 0 below 5% of shares

5.59% of votes Mandatum Asset Management Oy 0 0 0 Mandatum Fund Management S.A. below 5% of shares

below 5% of votes 0 below 5% of shares

below 5% of votes

Vaisala Corporation’s share capital is divided into series K and series A shares. The total number of shares is 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,641,676 are series K shares and 32,795,052 series A shares. Series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 90.01% of the total number of shares and 31.05% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 9.99% of the total number of shares and 68.95% of the total votes. The total amount of votes attached to all shares is 105,628,572. The total number of series A treasury shares is 135,544.

