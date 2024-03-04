Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

March 4, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Öistämö, Kai

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Öistämö, Kai

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20240304091358_43

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6841 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6841 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com