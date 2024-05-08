08.05.2024 16:00:00

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Rinnevaara, Jukka

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
May 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Rinnevaara, Jukka

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rinnevaara, Jukka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20240508145954_47
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-08
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 425 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


