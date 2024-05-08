|
08.05.2024 16:00:00
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Rinnevaara, Jukka
Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
May 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Rinnevaara, Jukka
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rinnevaara, Jukka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20240508145954_47
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-08
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 425 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vaisala OyShs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Ausblick: Vaisala O A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Vaisala O A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vaisala O A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vaisala OyShs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vaisala OyShs -A-
|37,15
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich freundlich -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hielt weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Donnerstag nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.