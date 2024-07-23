23.07.2024 17:30:00

Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 23.7.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          23.7.2024 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 VAIAS 
Amount            1 350Shares
Average price/ share   39,5740EUR
Total cost           53 424,90EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 151 349 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23.7.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,   
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com

