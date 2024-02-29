Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published Annual Report 2023

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2023. Vaisala’s Annual Report 2023 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) Standards Guidelines.

The Annual Report is available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/ a nnualreport . The Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report are also available as separate documents on the company’s website at vaisala. c o m /investors .

Vaisala has published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The primary Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the Notes to Financial Statements with XBRL block tags in accordance with the ESEF requirements. The ESEF report is available on the company’s website at vaisala.c o m/investors and as an attachment to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Vaisala Corporation’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

