March 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published Annual Report 2024

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2024. Vaisala’s Annual Report 2024 consists of two separate reports: Business Review as well as Governance and Financial Review.

Governance and Financial Review includes Board of Directors' Report, Consolidated and Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report, and Remuneration Report. Board of Directors’ Report includes Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability statement. The Sustainability statement has been prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and Chapter 7 of the Finnish Accounting Act.

The documents related to the Annual Report 2024 are available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/annualreport. The Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report included in the Governance and Financial Review are also available as separate documents on the company’s website at vaisala.com/investors.

Vaisala has published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The primary Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the Notes to Financial Statements with XBRL block tags in accordance with the ESEF requirements. The ESEF report is available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/investors and as an attachment to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Vaisala Corporation’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.





Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com

