May 20, 2024

Vaisala selected to deliver 18 weather radars to the State Meteorological Agency of Spain

The new radars enhance the accuracy of weather data in Spain and the capability to predict extreme weather events, such as severe storms, in Southern Europe. The value of the project is approximately EUR 25 million, making it the largest-ever order for Vaisala.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, has won the tendering of delivering a new weather radar system to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), which is an organization under the Ministry of Environment of the country (MITECO). The value of the project is approximately EUR 25 million, making it the largest single order for Vaisala ever. The contract will be signed after the public procurement appeal period has ended, and the order will be booked to Vaisala's orders received after the contract has been finalized.

The contract includes 18 dual-polarization C-band weather radars (WRM200), which will be installed by the end of 2026. The contract also includes a maintenance and service agreement for the period 2024–2026. The contract is complemented by an option for the delivery of two WRS300 weather radars, utilizing completely new semiconductor transmitter technology, for the first time in Europe. WRS300 provides superior performance and reliability with lower life cycle costs.

"I am very happy that our long-term collaboration with the Spanish State Meteorological Agency continues with these new weather radars. Earlier, we have already modernized the signal processors and IRIS™ weather radar software of the existing weather radar network, which will also be further updated within this contract. The new radars will be integrated into the European-wide OPERA weather radar network, enhancing weather forecasting quality not only for Spain but also across the broader European context. Accurate weather data provided by the radars will also improve the capability to predict extreme weather events such as hailstorms. Winning this significant tender competition is a testament to the prowess of Vaisala’s weather radars," says Jarkko Sairanen, Executive Vice President, Weather and Environment, Vaisala.

Dual-polarization radars accurately detect the different forms and intensities of precipitation, and they are able to remove non-meteorological data, such as insects, from the dataset. Vaisala's measurement solutions and weather data help in understanding, mitigating, and adapting to climate change. The focus is on the safety of individuals and the protection of property, as well as the efficiency of operations utilizing reliable measurements and decision support systems in all weather conditions. Vaisala is a global market leader in weather observation instruments.





