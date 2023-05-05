Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 5, 2023, at 9.15 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala starts repurchasing own shares for its share-based incentive plans

Vaisala’s Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization of the 2023 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares. Purchased shares will be used as a reward payment for Vaisala’s share-based incentive plans. The maximum number of series A shares to be repurchased is 50,000 shares. The shares will be repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in one or several instalments at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchases will start on May 10, 2023, at the earliest and end on September 30, 2023, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2023, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own shares with assets from the company's unrestricted equity.

The total number of shares in Vaisala is 36,436,728 of which 29,705,636 are series A shares and 6,731,092 series K shares. Currently Vaisala has 135,976 series A treasury shares.

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala



