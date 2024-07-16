Vaisala

July 16, 2024

Vaisala Xweather delivers worldwide real-time air quality data to drivers of BMW Group cars

Vaisala Xweather air quality data will be available to drivers of the new BMW X1, X2, and 2-Series Active Tourer cars, as well as MINI and MINI Countryman, letting them make healthier route choices that avoid polluted areas, as well as adjust indoor airflow to prevent potential health risks.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, partners with the BMW Group to implement real-time Xweather air quality data in the new BMW X1, X2, and 2 series, as well as MINI and MINI Countryman, through the new iDrive9 infotainment system. The addition is part of the BMW Group’s rollout of Android-based OS9, which has started in the UK and will be rolled-out globally as of now.

Xweather air quality monitoring informs drivers about current and expected conditions during their journey. Critical information such as the air quality category will be accessible to drivers through the infotainment system, to help them make driving decisions that can impact their health and safety. As air quality categorization can vary between countries, the data presentation will be adapted to each user's region.

"This partnership with the BMW Group opens completely new opportunities for drivers to make healthy choices on the road. It also shows that innovative automotive players like the BMW Group are working to make every car journey safer. With our air quality data on board, BMW drivers can choose clean routes and adjust indoor air circulation to stay safe and healthy,” says Petri Marjava, Head of Automotive at Vaisala Xweather.

Air pollution has severe health impacts worldwide, with the European Union reporting that 96% of EU urban populations are exposed to fine particulate matter above the health-based guideline level set by the World Health Organization. Air pollution affects everyone’s health, but certain groups may be harmed more, especially those with pre-existing respiratory and cardiac problems. Almost 9 out of 10 people living in urban areas worldwide are affected by air pollution.

"We know that airborne pollutants affect people all over the world, but it is not as easy to deal with as other risk factors like traffic or the physical environment because you cannot always see or smell it. Especially for people in urban and industrialized areas, local pollution can cause serious harm over time. Your daily commute shouldn’t be a health risk, and with air quality data on board, we give drivers back control over the air they breathe,” continues Marjava.

In addition to drivers’ health, air pollution can significantly impact vehicle performance, by clogging cabin filters as well as reducing engine performance, power output, and tire traction. Local pollution can also negatively affect vehicle emissions from exhaust systems. With air quality data accessible through the infotainment system, drivers can make choices that improve their vehicle performance and reduce maintenance needs.

The partnership starts with all the new BMW X1, X2, and 2 Series Active Tourer models, and MINI and MINI Countryman. In the future, the BMW Group is looking to expand the implementation of air quality data to other models in its fleet, as it continues to roll out the new OS9 infotainment system.

Vaisala Xweather air quality forecast combines advanced physical modeling techniques and long-range dispersion models with machine learning, and weather and environmental data to provide the best possible accuracy. The BMW Group has used Vaisala Xweather’s weather data for years, and the company’s high-quality delivery, support, and constant monitoring capabilities meant adding air quality data was a meaningful choice.

