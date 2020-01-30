Valair Aviation Promotes New Director of Technical Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valair Aviation has promoted John Heiderstadt to Director of Technical Services.

"Valair Aviation is excited announce the promotion of John to the executive leadership team. He's been a valuable member of Valair since 2012 and is the perfect leader to drive our technical services team to support the growth trajectory that Valair Aviation is on," says Wes Norris, Valair President.

About John Heiderstadt

John Heiderstadt is a seasoned executive professional with over 35 years' experience in domestic and international operations, P&L management, strategic planning, technology development, contract management, and finance within the aerospace industry. He has a proven track record for increasing sales, global market share, and profitability.

John Heiderstadt began his career with the United States Navy in 1979, where he held a position in Electronic Warfare Systems and then transitioned to the private sector where he has worked in electronic systems design, integration, test, and manufacturing. Over the years, John successfully held a multitude of leadership positions with large and small corporations. He is a member of the International Committee for Airspace Standards and Calibration (ICASC) with several published papers in conjunction with the Institute on Navigation (ION), FAA and ICAO publications and working groups. John has received numerous technical achievement awards and recognition from ICAO, FAA, and NASA for work on LNAV/VNAV, GPS, WAAS, LAAS, LPV procedures and Space Shuttle landing systems.

Mr. Heiderstadt studied engineering at Nassau Community College, completed Software Programming concepts (C++) at Stony Brook University extension, and completed coursework in both US Navy Advanced Electronic Systems and US Navy Electronic Warfare operations.

SOURCE Valair Aviation