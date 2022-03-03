Valbiotis Announces Upcoming Organizational Changes of its Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces organizational changes of its Board of Directors.

The departure of Jocelyn PINEAU, current Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors (Directoire) is scheduled for June 30, 2022. Until that date, Jocelyn PINEAU will continue to exercise his corporate duties and carry out his operational tasks. He will also manage the transition with his successor.

The Supervisory Board (Conseil de Surveillance) approved this change at its meeting on March 3, 2022. The search for a new Chief Financial Officer is already underway to support the significant milestones scheduled for the coming months. These include, in particular, several clinical results expected this year that should pave the way for future commercialization (see press release of January 6, 2022).

In the interest of Valbiotis, of all its shareholders and by mutual agreement, any transfer of shares by Jocelyn PINEAU will be restricted until the end of December 2024.

Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO and member of the Board of Directors stated: "I am proud of the years I have spent at Valbiotis and would like to thank the expert and committed teams with whom I have enjoyed working. Valbiotis has paved the way for the development of a unique innovation model in preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases and I am confident in its future."

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors commented: "On behalf of all our employees and all the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Jocelyn PINEAU for his contribution to everything that has already been achieved and wish him every success in his future activities. In 2022, a new development cycle will start for Valbiotis with several expected clinical results in high cholesterol, blood pressure and prediabetes. Today, we are ready to seize all the opportunities offered by these markets."

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) – and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis’ objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on July 27, 2021 (application number R 21-039). This document is available on the Company’s website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis’ shares or financial securities in any country.

