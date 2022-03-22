Valbiotis is Strengthening Its Commitment to CSR by Joining the United Nations Global Compact and Applying the ISO 26000 Standard

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, eligible for PEA / SME), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, is strengthening its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by joining the United Nations Global Compact and applying the ISO 26000 standard.

The United Nations Global Compact brings together businesses, organizations, UN agencies, the professional world and civil society around 10 universally accepted principles to build more stable and inclusive societies. A framework for voluntary commitment, an international reference, a platform for action and exchange, the Global Compact is the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative, with more than 19,000 participants in 170 countries.

Valbiotis, through its membership, supports the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact concerning the respect for human rights, international labor standards, environmental protections and the fight against corruption.

With this new commitment, Valbiotis expresses its will to reinforce and integrate these principles in its long-term strategy, its culture, its daily operations, and to advance them in its area of influence. Valbiotis will also participate in projects advancing the broader development goals of the United Nations, in particular contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Valbiotis is already committed to SDG 3 "Good Health and Well-Being" and SDG 9 "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure" by developing innovative plant-based active substances to prevent metabolic and cardiovascular diseases or to act on early pathological states.

During the first year of its Global Compact membership, Valbiotis is committed to initiating action on the following principles:

- Establishment of CSR governance, with the creation of a CSR steering committee reporting directly to the CEO of Valbiotis, the structuring of an ISO 26000-compliant approach and the raising of awareness among all its employees.

- Evaluation of the impact of its activities on the environment, and implementation of concrete actions to contribute to SDG 13 - Measures to combat climate change.

Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors comments: "We are very proud to reinforce our commitment by joining the United Nations Global Compact, which marks a new step in the Company's growth and development beyond our public health mission focused on reducing the impact that metabolic and cardiovascular diseases can have on the millions of people at risk worldwide. It reflects the Company's ambition, in its new dimension, to integrate the strategy of Corporate Social Responsibility into our priority areas of action, the commitments and objectives that will drive us forward. We are structuring our CSR approach according to the ISO 26000 standard with the aim of eventually obtaining a label in order to continue our growth while effecting positive change for people and the planet.”

Two years ago, Valbiotis joined the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index for Small & MidCaps in terms of ESG, a subsidiary of EthiFinance and a player in the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) rating of listed French SMEs and ISEs.

Gaïa Research evaluates companies according to a benchmark of about 170 criteria for France, divided into 4 pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-PPE). These criteria make it possible to assess the extent to which sustainable development and long-term issues are taken into account in the strategy of economic players, and to measure their progress.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) – and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

