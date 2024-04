Vale, BHP, and Samarco seek new agreement on Mariana disaster

Samarco and its shareholders, Vale and BHP, have presented a new reparation proposal to the Brazilian government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo for the breach of the Fundão dam in Mariana in 2015. The information was confirmed by the Attorney General’s Office to CBN Radio. However, the values ​​were not disclosed due to a confidentiality clause.The collapse of the dam in Mariana left 19 dead when approximately 40 million cubic meters of mining waste destroyed communities and contaminated the Doce River. It was the biggest environmental disaster ever in Brazil.Negotiations for reparation for the environmental disaster resumed this week after the Brazilian government and the states rejected the value of R$40 billion ($7.75 billion) offered by the companies in December. The government and the states are demanding approximately R$120 billion ($23.3 billion).To this day, none of the 12 lawsuits regarding the disaster have been judged.According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the reparation actions carried out in recent years by the Renova Foundation, an entity created for this purpose, have been insufficient. The foundation has already invested R$28.1 billion ($5.45 billion) in reparation and compensation initiatives, according to Vale.Vale and BHP have not commented on the new agreement. Samarco informed CBN that it remains open to dialogue, seeking solutions based on technical criteria that meet the demands of society. The company added that it remains committed to fully repairing the damages caused. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel