Vale, BHP make new offer on Mariana disaster reparations
Vale (NYSE: VALE) and BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) and their joint venture Samarco have presented Brazilian authorities with a new offer to settle reparations for the Mariana tailings dam collapse in 2015.Vale said in a securities filing on Wednesday that the new proposal totals 140 billion reais ($26.09 billion), including 37 billion reais already disbursed in reparation measures.The new offer, which is 13 billion reais higher than the previous one, marks a significant step forward in the negotiations. The miners had initially offered a total of 127 billion reais ($25bn) in December last year, while the Brazilian government and the affected states had requested 155 billion reais ($30.6 billion).Last May, Brazil’s government filed a request before a federal court in Minas Gerais state asking that Vale, BHP and Samarco pay 79.6 billion reais ($15.73 billion) within 15 days.The dam collapse at the Samarco iron ore mine near the town of Mariana in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais caused a vast flow of mud and mining waste that buried a nearby village, killing 19 people and leaving hundreds homeless. The new offer includes a cash payment of 82 billion reais ($15.26 billion) payable over 20 years to the Federal Government, the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, and municipalities, and 21 billion reais ($3.91 billion) in obligations to be fulfilled. The amounts include a 50% contribution from BHP Brasil and Vale as secondary debtors in case Samarco cannot finance as the primary debtor.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
