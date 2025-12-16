Vale Aktie

Vale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RN7L / ISIN: US91912E2046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 22:52:09

Vale, Caterpillar and Sotreq sign deal to expand fleet of autonomous trucks in Pará, Brazil

Vale (NYSE:VALE), Caterpillar and Sotreq have signed an agreement to expand the fleet of autonomous haul trucks in iron ore operations in the Northern System in Pará, Brazil.  Currently, the Northern System operation has 14 autonomous haul trucks with a capacity to carry up to 320 tons. The new agreement expands the fleet to approximately 90 autonomous trucks in the region by 2028, operated by Cat MineStar Command for hauling, including trucks with a capacity to carry up to 400-tons.  The technology, VALE said, will be gradually expanded over the next five years at the Serra Norte and Serra Sul units. The implementation will be accompanied by a plan to prepare employees to perform strategic functions in the digital environment, the miner said.  Autonomous trucks remove workers from hazardous areas, and increase operational efficiency – with gains of up to 15% in operational performance and a reduction of up to 7.5% in fuel, contributing to the reduction of the company’s carbon emissions, it said.  Since the implementation of autonomous vehicles in the Northern System began in 2019, more than 260 professionals have been trained in the new roles created and in interacting with digital systems, Vale said. “The use of autonomous transport technologies in our operations in the Northern Corridor is a fundamental strategy to strengthen our culture of operational excellence and prepare our teams to lead the challenges of increasingly efficient, competitive, and sustainable mining,” Vale’s vice president of operations Carlos Medeiros said in a news release.  Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 45 400,00 0,27% Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Caterpillar Inc. 503,00 0,00% Caterpillar Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen