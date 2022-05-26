Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.05.2022 17:58:55
Vale selects EXP as primary engineering consultant for four Canadian sites
Vale has selected EXP as one of the primary consultants for the 2022 overflow engineering services contract, which encompasses a master services agreement for a three-year term. This is the first time Vale has issued Canada-wide agreements across the majority of its sites, structured with primary and secondary consultants.EXP’s mining team, led by VP of mining Aziz Sene, will act as primary consultants at four operational sites that include Thompson, Man., Long Harbour, Nfld., Sudbury, Ont., and Port Colborne, Ont.“Vale is one of the largest companies in mining, and EXP is excited to be selected for this first-of-its-kind nationwide contract. After completing a three-year overflow contract with Vale Sudbury operations, we are thrilled and prepared to start working on this undertaking and look forward to maintaining our record of quality client service and on-time project delivery,” said Sene.EXP continues to establish a strong presence in the Canadian mining sector. “EXP mining team is growing in response to market-driven needs for fit-for-purpose engineering and construction development. EXP has assembled a team of over 120 professionals to provide a full range of services for Vale including metallurgy, engineering (civil, structural, electrical, instrumentation, process, high voltage) and architecture, construction management, 3D scanning, estimating and more. To tailor our services to Vale’s operations, we have recently opened an additional office in Thompson, Manitoba,” he added.All engineering services performed by EXP for Vale sites will be in-house, including the maintenance and design engineering services for dams, mines, smelters, filter plants, acid plants, nickel refineries, electrowinning facilities and water and wastewater facilities.
